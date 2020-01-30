FC Halifax Town: "We've got the bit between our teeth" says Town boss Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says his team is in a good place but has called on them to remain grounded ahead of a huge game with Bromley on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Town host fifth-placed Bromley at The Shay, and could open up an eight-point gap between themselves and the teams outside the play-offs if they win and other results go Town's way.

"It's a big game, but they all are," Wild said. "They're 14 massive, huge games for the club.

"We've just got to approach it with the right mentality.

"We were 0-0 there at half-time and it was a nip and tuck game," Wild said of the reverse fixture in October, which Bromley won 5-0, "then we go and give away four set-piece goals in the second-half.

"We know what went wrong down there and we'll be looking to put that right on Saturday, and looking to push forward now and remain in and around where we want to be.

"We've hit our first goal for the season now. We had three goals, get to 50 points as quick as we can, and we've hit 50 by the end of January. I don't think any fan can argue what the lads are doing for them.

"But it's important now that we hit our two other goals, which is stay in the top ten as long as possible and can we break the top seven?"

Wild confirmed Jeff King will now miss two league games through suspension, with Michael Duckworth expected to replace him at right wing-back, and said defender Matty Brown's ongoing ankle injury, which has kept him out of the last two games, will be assessed ahead of Bromley's visit.

"It was too early for him on Tuesday," Wild said on Brown. "He'll be assessed again Thursday morning and we'll see where we are for the weekend.

"It's not ideal but people are coming in and taking their chances at the moment, which is why we're doing well."

When asked what he was expecting from Bromley, who have lost their last three games, and six of their last eight, Wild said: "More of the same from Tuesday, exactly the same. And we're going to have to be ready for them.

"Aerial threat, loads of set-piece threats, aggressive, strong, want to bully you, go toe-to-toe with you.

"We're going to come up against another team that wants to bully us on Saturday and we're going to have to be ready for it."

The Town boss is pleased with what he's seeing from his team, who are now unbeaten in seven matches.

"What the boys maybe lack in flair or quality that perhaps the bigger teams can buy in, they make up for in effort and application," he said.

"That will get you further than a team of superstars.

"On the training ground at the moment, and in games, they've got the bit between their teeth, the lot of them, and you can see it.

"They've just got to keep going now, take it game-by-game, keep ticking them off, and see where that takes us."

The Bromley game caps what has been a successful but gruelling few days for The Shaymen following hard-fought wins over Chorley and Dover.

"We'll be tired, of course we will, but when you're in good form, players just want the next game to come as quick as possible," Wild added.

"So I'm not too worried about fatigue. I think the lads are in a good place, but that can change quickly, so it's really important we remain grounded and chill out.

"If we all do that, we've got a right chance."

