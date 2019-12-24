FC Halifax Town: “We’ve got to keep pushing,” says Wild ahead of Boxing Day clash

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild has urged his side to keep pushing ahead of their Boxing Day trip to Stockport County.

The Shaymen now find themselves out of the play-off places, having won only two of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Stockport are one place below them in the National League, and also lost on Saturday, 2-1 at strugglers Aldershot, with former Halifax loanee Devante Rodney scoring for Stockport, his second goal in nine league appearances for them.

“It’s a big game,” Wild said, “we’ve just got to keep going. got to keep pushing and pushing.

“I understand fans’ frustrations, but you can’t legislate for stuff like that (in the Notts County game). “We picked the right team (against Notts County), we picked a team to go and win the game.

“I watch them all week, I know who’s doing well, I know who trains well, I know who’s ready.

“Mixed in with that, after the way they played (against Wrexham), I would have liked to have picked the same team, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.”

Wild said Jacob Hanson rolled his ankle in the 4-2 defeat to Notts County, and couldn’t be sure if he would be fit for the trip to Stockport.

But the Town boss says Jack Redshaw and Jerome Binnom-Williams will hopefully be back for the Boxing Day clash.

“We had to make changes to the team on the morning of the (Notts County) game.

“You do all your work all week and then you have two changes to your starting 11, which is highly frustrating.”

When asked what he wants to see differently from his side at Stockport, Wild said: “Desire in our own box, that’s what lost us the game.

“They worked their socks off but we were undone by two balls that dropped in our box.

“I can’t do anything about that. I could pick different players who might do things differently, but that’s all ifs, buts and maybes.”

Wild added: “I think we’ve got to wise-up, we’ve got to anticipate where the ball’s going to land.

“I honestly think we’re playing a lot better than we have in previous months, but it’s fine margins, and when you’re playing a Football League side, if you give them those fine margins, they punish you.”

Town’s trip to Stockport is followed by a home clash with Chesterfield on Saturday.

“We’ve just got to keep bouncing through them, keep trying to pick up points, we’ve got to keep going, and see where it takes us,” added Wild.

