FC Halifax Town: “We’ve not cracked it yet”, says Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild insists his side haven’t cracked it yet ahead of their home clash with Maidenhead United on Saturday.

The Shaymen have recovered from their mid-season slump and go into the game on a four game unbeaten run of two wins and two draws.

And Wild is determined to maintain their upturn in fortunes against a Maidenhead team who are five points above the relegation zone and could be back at The Shay next month in the FA Trophy if they win their replay with Halesowen Town.

“These are the games that are potential banana skins, the games you probably have to work harder in to get results,” said Wild.

“They’ve had steady progress over the Christmas period with a couple of wins and a respectable draw against Notts County.

“We’re going to have to again work as hard as we can and replicate the work ethic we’ve had in recent weeks to hopefully get a positive result.

“Attitude and application will be massive. They have been in every game but no more so than on Saturday.

“We can’t get carried away. I’ve spoken to the players this week about we haven’t cracked it, we haven’t found the magical formula, it’s just about maintaining our levels now.

“To be fair, the lads have been excellent on the training ground this week, a real sharpness and liveliness about us.

“But we’ve got to take that into the weekend.”

It has been much better from Town since their Boxing Day horror show at Stockport, and Wild feels momentum is starting to build.

“I think we’re building that resilient character that we had at the start of the season, I think that’s really coming back to the forefront, and we’re scoring goals with that,” he said.

“Long may that continue because that’s going to be needed in abundance over the next four months.”

Wild’s switch to a 3-5-2 formation has played a huge part in Town’s improved form.

“It’s worked well for us at the moment, we’ve certainly got the personnel to carry on playing it.

“We’ll see, we’ll take each game as it comes and see what formation suits who we’re playing against and the personnel we’ve got fit and available.”

Loanee Devante Rodney is available for Town having been ineligible for the 2-1 win at Torquay in the FA Trophy last weekend.

“We’ll have to see,” said Wild when asked if Rodney would come straight into the team. “I haven’t been changing the team much recently so I’ll have to see whether I do on Saturday.

“He brings more pace and power to us. We’ve got some real striking options now.

“Obviously Tobi (Sho-Silva) scored at the weekend so the forwards are scoring goals, and if we’re going to stay where we are we’re going to need that.”

On fellow striker Dayle Southwell’s future, Wild said: “He’s one of our players at the moment and that will remain the same for now.”

Wild said Jamie Allen was back in training this week having recovered from his illness.

He was joined by midfielder Liam Nolan and defender Jacob Hanson, but the Town boss reckons the Maidenhead game will come too soon for them both.

Cameron King started the game at Torquay despite suffering with an illness.

“He had a bug but he’s back as his smiley self again,” added Wild. “It was touch and go whether to start him, we got 50-odd minutes out of him and he had a part in the first goal.”

