FC Halifax Town: We were nowhere near good enough, admits Clarke after Bromley thrashing

Nathan Clarke admitted FC Halifax Town were “nowhere near good enough” after their 5-0 hammering at Bromley on Saturday.

After a goalless first-half, The Shaymen conceded five without reply as well as having left-back Jerome Binnom-Williams sent-off in a disastrous second 45. “It was nowhere near good enough,” said Clarke. “The second-half certainly was really poor. “We didn’t stand up to what was always going to be a tough test. They’re strong in set-pieces and that’s what’s killed us really.

“First-half wasn’t brilliant still, we were still lacking good opportunities at goal.

“But second-half, we knew it was going to be tough, the wind was with them, they were always going to put us under pressure.”

Clarke added: “It’s a nightmare, it’s a time to have a look at yourself, have a look at everybody’s individual performances.

“Did people do enough, certainly second-half? I’m not too sure. Personally, you’ve got to look at yourself, and as a team, we need to be stronger and stand-up to what was always going to be a physical test.

“We were just nowhere near it second-half.”

The defeat was Town’s third in four games and their sixth in their last 10 outings.

“There’s always rumour or little mumours that we’ve done what we’re going to do this season,” said Clarke.

“That can’t be the attitude, we’ve got to be positive. It’s one result. Yes it’s a disappointing result, and one that should never have happened, but we’ve got to look positively into the next game. “It’s a blip we’re having at this time and we’ll all be working hard to put that right.

“Possibly confidence has been hit a little bit, but we’re still in with a fantastic shout.

“We’ve just got to keep pushing and working hard. It’s those sorts of cliches that’s going to get us back to where we want to be.

“It needs everybody to do that and be on the same page.”

When asked if he thought the situation would get worse before it got better, Clarke said: “No I don’t think so, I don’t see why not. Obviously it’s a disappointing result and we’ll all be thinking how can we put it right on Tuesday.

“The fans, like they have been, have got to keep backing us as much as they can.”

Clarke feels it’s a good thing that Town have a game on Tuesday night, at Sutton.

“Yeah, definitely,” he added. “You need to have a look at your performances and what you could have done better to help the team, and go put that right on Tuesday.”