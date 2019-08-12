FC Halifax Town: We won’t be fazed, says boss Wild ahead of Wrexham trip

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says his side won’t be intimidated by their visit to Wrexham on Tuesday night.

A crowd of more than 5,000 is expected at the Racecourse Ground for the visit of the National League leaders, who have beaten Ebbsfleet, Hartlepool and Dagenham and Redbridge so far this season.

Town winger Danny Williams could be in contention to play after a hamstring injury kept him out of Saturday’s win over Dagenham.

The trip to Wrexham is Halifax’s fourth game in 11 days, but Wild has no concerns about tiredness in his side.

“When you’re winning, you just want to play, and momentum will take you when you’re winning,” he said.

“We just look at it as another challenge and what a statement if we could get a positive result at Wrexham on Tuesday night.

“It’s a tough, tough game. Wrexham are a big side in this league, and have been up at the top end of the table the last few years.

“We’re going there and we’re just going to concentrate on ourselves. Hopefully that will help us get a positive result.

“We’re not going to worry about going to Wrexham, 5,000 fans etc, it doesn’t bother us.

“We’re just going to go there and play our own game.”

The likes of Jack Earing and Liam Nolan are yet to start for Halifax, while right-back Jacob Hanson is yet to feature at all, but Wild says those not involved must be patient.

“I’ve said to the lads they’ve got to be patient. If players are doing well that are in the squad then they deserve to be stay in the squad,” he said.

“The lads that are just on the fringe - it’s not to say I don’t rate them, it’s not to say I don’t like them, it’s more of a case of they just have to be patient.

“It’s a long season and we’ve all got to stick together.”

