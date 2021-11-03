FC Halifax Town: "We're doing everything possible to make sure we get a good cup run," says Wild ahead of FA Cup clash with Maidenhead

A place in the second round awaits the winners, with Halifax 14 places and 13 points above Maidenhead in the National League table.

But Maidenhead have won three of their last four matches having previously gone eight games without a win.

"It's a tough game, obviously they're the only team to come and do a number on us," said Wild.

Pete Wild. Photo: Ed Boyden

"I think Maidenhead are a little bit like ourselves in that they never give up, they know what they're good at, stick to what they're good at, have players that suit the way they play.

"I think it's going to be a real physical battle on Saturday, probably not too dissimilar to what we found at Bromley.

"I think we're a different team to what they came up and faced last time, I think we're a more aligned, structured, physically fit team than we were last time, and we're going to need to be all of those things on Saturday.

"We won't be taking it lightly, we want to win, we want a good cup run, and we're doing everything possible to make sure we get a good cup run."

The winners will pocket £22,629 in prize money, and be one game away from a potentially money-spinning third round clash.

"Every week's the biggest game of the season because we pride ourselves on 'next game only'," said Wild when asked if it was Town's biggest game of the season so far.

"It's a big game, it's not different to any other game that we've faced this year, we want to do well in it and we'll be ready come Saturday.

"We will be concentrating on Maidenhead like any other team, we'll pay them the respect they deserve.

"They're the only team to come here and win, so we will pay them the respect they deserve."

Wild says the possible financial rewards for winning on Saturday would be a huge boost for the club.

"For the club it's massive, because good cup runs can see us financially sound for a few years," he said.

"The strain that was put on the chairman because of the loan and Covid is not great for him, fair play he's remained solid on what my budget is.

"But it (a cup run) eases the burden for us as a football club. We don't create that much revenue because of the setup of the club, so the more revenue we can generate on the pitch for the chairman, the better structure the club will be.

"So for a football club like ours, it's certainly important to win."

The Shaymen have enjoyed a superb start to the season, winning nine of their first 16 matches in all competitions and keeping nine clean sheets.

Halifax have only scored two goals in their last five games, but Wild is not concerned about the goals potentially drying up.

"No, we're on one loss in 12, eight out of ten clean sheets, so no," he said.

"If anything, we should all take it as a compliment that teams are working extra hard to try and beat us.

"I think we're still creating chance after chance after chance, the one thing we need to do is convert more chances.

"We've got 27 points after 14 games, I don't think there's a problem."

Wild said midfielder Luke Summerfield was progressing well in his recovery from a knee injury.

"Luke is training well, he could do with a game, we tried to get a game organised for today (Tuesday) but due to the FA Youth Cup first round and the EFL Trophy, nobody was really keen on playing us, which is fine.

"If we can get him a game that would be helpful, just to sign off where he is with his knee.

"He might be on the bench on Saturday, we'll see how he is.

"We'll take a look at it later in the week and take it from there."

But Martin Woods' fitness remains unclear.

"Woodsy's had a couple of health concerns, he's in with the specialist again tomorrow (Wednesday) and we'll see how that goes," Wild said.

Winger Jamie Allen will miss Saturday's match with an ankle injury.

"Jay's probably going to be out for about three weeks, he's done his ankle on the 3G on Saturday," Wild said.

"It's not as bad as first thought, which is good, but it's probably going to take up to about three weeks to get sorted."

Defender Jay Benn could be back in contention in around a month, said the Town boss.

"Jay's progressing well, he's been out doing some light running, some light jogging.

"He's probably ahead of where we thought he would be at this stage.

"You're probably looking at around mid-December before he's back."

On striker Matty Stenson, Wild said: "Matty's trained again today. We've got a game middle of November for him, we want to see how he does in that and we'll take a full look at it from there and see where we think he is."

Dom Tear's loan at Blyth Spartans is set to expire after this weekend.

"Dom's loan finishes after the weekend, so we'll review that and see where is after that," said Wild.