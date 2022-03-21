FC Halifax Town: "We're excited by the occasion," says Wild on crunch clash at promotion rivals Wrexham

The game sees third-placed Halifax visit fourth-placed Wrexham live on BT Sport, with four points separating the sides.

"We're excited by the occasion, we're excited by what it could be, and we're excited to go and see if we can live it with the big boys," Wild said.

The Town boss feels The Shaymen will be playing against a third-tier club in all but name.

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

"It is a big match, but we're basically going to a League One football club, a club that behaves like a League One football club, a manager that's a League One manager, and a team that's full of League One players," he said.

"We're going to try and give the best account of ourselves as we can, can we try and upset the apple cart a bit in terms of how we play.

"But it's a real challenge to go there and see if we can live with what is a League One football club."

On the occasion itself, which is expected to be a raucous atmosphere at the Racecourse Ground as the two promotion rivals go head-to-head, Wild said: "It's fantastic, it's a great reward for the boys on Tuesday night, I think it's a great chance for them to go and show what a good set of lads they are, under the lights, on the telly.

"We just need to give the best account of ourselves against what is a fantastic team and a manager that's been there, done it, seen it all and had a great career."

The match will be Town's fourth in 11 days amid a packed spell of fixtures.

"The lads are great, out fitness programme's standing up to the rigours being placed on it," Wild said.

"We've got six at home and six away, and we've got to try and see if we can pick some points up on the road now.

"We've got to win our home games, we did that last week, and let's see what points we can pick up on the road."

Wild hasn't ruled out adding to his squad, and says another defender could be targeted.

"We've got 24 boys and we've got loads of options, especially in forward areas.

"So it's next man up, that's how we behave," he said.

"With the window shutting this Thursday, the chairman's said if I feel like I need to bring anybody in, then get them in, so me and Milly will have a chat about it."