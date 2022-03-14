FC Halifax Town: "We're going to have to play better out of possession," says Wild on Bromley game

Halifax beat Dover 2-1 on Saturday to stay on track for their two-points-a-game target, thanks to goals from Billy Waters and Matty Warburton.

But Wild felt his team fell short off the ball, an area he wants to see improvement in against Bromley.

"We're going to have to play better out of possession," he said.

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

"I think in possession we played well.

"I hear the fans getting frustrated about playing forward, but they've got to remember we've got a 5ft 7in centre forward, so just kicking the ball up isn't going to work.

"So again, I plead for their patience. We scored two goals that looked like us on Saturday.

"It's served us well to this point so why would we be changing it and start lumping it in the box now?"

Bromley are ninth in the National League, eight points off Halifax with a game in hand.

"It'll be another physical test. We know what's coming, they've had another good result on Saturday in the cup," Wild said.

"They're physical on set-pieces, they'll give us a good running over on set-pieces, we know that.

"We know that Michael Cheek's got a goal in him, and that we'll have to stand up to the physical test first and foremost of what they offer.

"But they'll offer us opportunities to get at them.

"It'll be a tight game, it could go either way, but it's hopefully one we'll come out on top of."

Wild added: "With every game that passes, you could say that the importance gets a little bit bigger, and that's why I'm just trying to focus on one game at a time, and hopefully we can get the right result on Tuesday night."

The Town boss has named the same starting 11 for the past two games.

When asked if he felt that team had done enough against Dover to start again on Tuesday, Wild said: "That's the million dollar question. Who knows, who knows.

"As I've said in the dressing room, I'll tactically, organisationally try and make decisions that are best for the team.

"They're not personal decisions, they're just for the best for the team. Some I'll get right, some I'll get wrong and I'm happy to take that burden."

It is unclear whether striker Aaron Martin will be available due to the illness which has kept him out of the last two games.

"Aaron's still ill, they're (Harrogate) talking to doctors about it but we hope to have him back soon," Wild said.