FC Halifax Town: "We're strengthening, not weakening," says Wild on Shaymen's squad

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen's superb first-half of the season, which has seen them climb to the top of the National League, has inevitably attracted interest from elsewhere in some of their squad.

But the Halifax boss has again insisted that no-one in his squad will be leaving.

"There's a lot of interest in our players, but I can wholeheartedly tell the fans that nobody is going anywhere, me and the chairman are on the same page, nobody's going anywhere," Wild said.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We're strengthening, not weakening, and it's going to be a long 31 days, I know that, but nobody's going anywhere, and why would they want to go anywhere."

On possible additions to his squad, which has seen loanees Elliot Newby and Jack Vale depart recently, Wild said: "We are looking to strengthen, there's some discussions going on in certain areas to strengthen, and let's see where that takes us over the next 10 days.

"But there's certainly activity going on behind the scenes.

"Again, fair credit to the chairman, who's backing me wholeheartedly to go and get the people I need to strengthen and keep the team going forward."

The Shaymen are back in action on Tuesday night at home to Grimsby Town, eight days after they drew 1-1 at Blundell Park.

"I read Paul's (Hurst, Grimsby boss) notes before our game at Grimsby and he said he'd been to our last three games live and had concocted a plan, and I thought he concocted a very good plan," Wild said.

"The art of coaching now is to counteract that plan, because they've had no game at the weekend, to make sure that we come up with an equally tough plan for Tuesday night."