FC Halifax Town’s West Riding County Cup clash at Yorkshire Amateurs has been postponed.

The Shaymen were due to take on the Leeds-based club tonight (Wednesday) but the game will now be rearranged after a pitch inspection found the surface was not playable.

Town boss Pete Wild was due to play a strong side in the game, with Halifax not having a senior game this coming weekend.

Halifax are next in action at Woking next Saturday in the National League.