FC Halifax Town: "We've got to go and do what we did on Saturday," says Wild on King's Lynn clash

Pete Wild. Photo: Ed Boyden

Halifax beat Wealdstone 1-0 on Saturday thanks to Matty Warburton's penalty.

King's Lynn, who are second-from-bottom, beat Dover 2-1 on Saturday in new manager Tommy Widdrington's first game in charge.

That was their first win in nine games after eight consecutive defeats, leaving them with 11 points from 18 league games.

"They won on Saturday, they've got a new manager and they're looking for that new manager bounce," Wild said.

"They're another good footballing side if they still play the way they have been.

"We're looking for another good football match on Tuesday but we've got to go and do what we did on Saturday, be tactically spot-on and impose ourselves on them."

When asked if Town go into the game expecting to win, Wild said: "I would never say or disrespect any team in this league.

"We've got to be going out there to impose ourselves on them, and see where that takes us."