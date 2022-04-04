FC Halifax Town: "What a game Tuesday night will be" - Wild can't wait for promotion six-pointer against Solihull at The Shay

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen are second in the table on 69 points, two points and two places ahead of Solihull.

With leaders Stockport, who are ten points clear, looking likely to win the title, the race is on for who can finish second or third, and leave themselves with one home game to win in the pay-offs to reach the final.

"I've said it all last week, home is where the heart is," said Wild, speaking after Saturday's 2-0 win against Wealdstone at The Shay.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is where we've done so well this season, and we've got to continue to do well here.

"What a game Tuesday night will be, what a game.

"We know what's coming Tuesday night, they're exciting to watch, we're exciting to watch, and let's hope that it's an exciting footy match.

"They're a really, really good footballing side, move the ball excellently well.

"Neal (Ardley) is a great football manager, he's somebody I really look up to in terms of managers, and he's produced another excellent, exciting football side.

"When we played them down there they sat in, let us have it and tried to hit us on the counter, and they beat us 1-0.

"So I've got quite an idea of what's going to happen on Tuesday night."

Wild made four changes to his starting 11 on Saturday, including top-scorer Billy Waters starting on the bench, before he was brought on in the second-half to score both goals.

On his team selection for Tuesday, Wild said: "I've had a selection dilemma since the end of Jan really haven't I.

"But that's what you want. You want the response I got from Billy (Waters), coming on and going 'right, OK, fair enough'.

"You want the response (we got) from the lads on the bench like Harvey (Gilmour), who's been in the abyss, but I thought he came in and was excellent.

"You want that response when they come into the team or come off the bench, and I thought I got that.

"Another one is Woodsy (Martin Woods), he was unlucky to miss out, but he comes on, sees the game out, he's dead pleased for the lads.

"That's the spirit we've got here, that whoever's in, they're pushed by the players and if they're out, then they're still encouraging the boys to look after each other."

Wild was unsure whether left-back Jack Senior would be fit after missing Saturday's game.

"Jack's had a bad back, he had it playing at King's Lynn, he's been trying to play with it," said the Town boss.

"But it reared it's head last week so it was time to pull him out and get it right.

"He's had a scan and an injection so he's got to wait 36 hours until he can train again and it settles down.

"He's got a chance for Tuesday if he trains on Monday."

On loan striker Aaron Martin is "very doubtful" due to a chest infection.

"The kid's got no luck has he," Wild said.

"He wasn't in Thursday or Friday, felt rough on his chest, so he needs to stay away until he feels better."

Jamie Thomas is also unlikely to be involved due to a sore calf.

"He reported back to Preston on Friday to get it assessed, we don't think it's anything major, but it'll need a few days to settle down," Wild said.

And on defender Jay Benn, who has a sore groin, Wild said: "He reported that on Friday. It's that time of the year where pitches are all over the place, we've gone from bone-hard pitches to wet through pitches Thursday, Friday full of snow.

"Not ideal, and I don't think that's helping tired bodies at this stage of the season."

Follow all the action from the game on Tuesday night on the Courier's live blog. There will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Wild on the Courier website.