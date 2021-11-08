FC Halifax Town: When and where you can watch the FA Cup second round draw

The FA Cup

The Shaymen sealed their place in the second round on Saturday with an incredible 7-4 win at home to Maidenhead United.

The draw takes place tonight (Monday) live on ITV4 after the conclusion of the televised tie between Dagenham and Redbridge and Salford.

There will 40 clubs in the draw with winners of the second round progressing into the third round draw where clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship enter the competition.

Ties in the second round will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 until Monday 6 December, with the 20 winning clubs collecting £34,000 each in prize money.

FC Halifax Town will be ball number 19.

1. Bradford City or Exeter City

2. Mansfield Town

3. Sutton United

4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City

6. Carlisle United

7. Yeovil Town

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Rotherham United

10. Portsmouth

11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

12. Morecambe

13. Barrow

14. Burton Albion

15. Colchester United

16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United

17. St Albans City

18. Shrewsbury Town

19. FC Halifax Town

20. Chesterfield

21. Rochdale or Notts County

22. Kidderminster Harriers

23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

24. Boreham Wood

25. Buxton

26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic

27. AFC Wimbledon

28. Harrogate Town

29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers

30. Walsall

31. Swindon Town

32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

33. Charlton Athletic

34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers

35. Tranmere Rovers

36. Leyton Orient

37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage

38. Lincoln City

39. Port Vale