FC Halifax Town: When and where you can watch the FA Cup second round draw
FC Halifax Town will be one of the teams in the draw for the second round of the FA Cup tonight (Monday).
The Shaymen sealed their place in the second round on Saturday with an incredible 7-4 win at home to Maidenhead United.
The draw takes place tonight (Monday) live on ITV4 after the conclusion of the televised tie between Dagenham and Redbridge and Salford.
There will 40 clubs in the draw with winners of the second round progressing into the third round draw where clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship enter the competition.
Ties in the second round will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 until Monday 6 December, with the 20 winning clubs collecting £34,000 each in prize money.
FC Halifax Town will be ball number 19.
1. Bradford City or Exeter City
2. Mansfield Town
3. Sutton United
4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle
5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City
6. Carlisle United
7. Yeovil Town
8. Doncaster Rovers
9. Rotherham United
10. Portsmouth
11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town
12. Morecambe
13. Barrow
14. Burton Albion
15. Colchester United
16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United
17. St Albans City
18. Shrewsbury Town
19. FC Halifax Town
20. Chesterfield
21. Rochdale or Notts County
22. Kidderminster Harriers
23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors
24. Boreham Wood
25. Buxton
26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic
27. AFC Wimbledon
28. Harrogate Town
29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers
30. Walsall
31. Swindon Town
32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County
33. Charlton Athletic
34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers
35. Tranmere Rovers
36. Leyton Orient
37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage
38. Lincoln City
39. Port Vale
40. Gateshead or Altrincham