FC Halifax Town: "When I'm called upon, I'm ready to play" says backup keeper Scott

Tom Scott. Photo: Marcus Branston

The 21-year-old joined The Shaymen at the end of September and is highly-regarded by the club's coaching staff.

Scott is the latest in a long line of several shot-stoppers at Town over the years who have had to act as back-up to number one Sam Johnson.

"I feel like Sam's done really well all season so it would be very hard to get into the first team right now," Scott said.

"I think something would have to happen this season, either him getting injured or have a bad run of form, for me to come in and play.

"But I feel ready for when I'm needed to be called on.

"I feel like I'm ready to play, so when I'm needed, when I'm called upon, I'm ready to play."

Scott started his career a a youngster at Tadcaster Albion, joining Leeds United's academy before then switching to Manchester City aged 14.

"It was great, the facilities were top notch, the coaching staff were fantastic," Scott said of his time at City, for whom he made two appearances for their under 23s team in the Football League Trophy during the 2018-19 season.

"It was a great place to be, playing with the best players in the world day in, day out.

"I was third keeper for a bit so I trained with the first-team and went to a few games as third keeper."

On those training sessions under Pep Guardiola, Scott said: "They were interesting, he's a very funny guy, training was always top notch, the standard was unreal.

"But there was no pathway because the keepers there are world class and worth hundreds of millions, so it was either sit on the bench there and waste away, or go and make a career for yourself."

Scott was at Port Vale in the second-half of last season, but failed to make any appearances.

"Frank Sinclair, who I know from Port Vale, mentioned Halifax and said it was a good club, well run," Scott said of how his move to The Shay came about.

"I came in for training, impressed and got a contract."

While Scott says he is ready to step in to replace Johnson, he also admires the qualities of the Halifax keeper.

"He's a nice guy, we get along, and I'll always do what's best for the team, whether that's him playing, then so be it," Scott said.

"There is competition but it's not nasty, it's all friendly.