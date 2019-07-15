FC Halifax Town: Who will follow Fullarton into the Shay hotseat?

Following the departure of Jamie Fullarton as FC Halifax Town manager, we take a look at some of the possible contenders to be his successor.

Mark Bower

Mark Bower

Bower captained Halifax to promotion from the Northern Premier League Premier Division in 2011, and has managed Guiseley - leading them to promotion in May 2015 - and Bradford Park Avenue. He left Park Avenue in May.

Neil Aspin

Aspin joined Halifax from Harrogate in 2009 and led the club to three promotions into the National League. He was sacked by Halifax in September 2015 and left Port Vale in January.

Michael Collins

Michael Collins

Halifax born Collins is a former Huddersfield, Scunthorpe and Town player and managed Bradford City in League One before being sacked after six games.

Ronnie Moore

Moore has managed Rotherham - where he oversaw back-to-back promotions - Hartlepool and Tranmere amongst others clubs in a managerial career spanning two decades. Left Eastleigh in 2016.

David Flitcroft

Neil Aspin

Flitcroft has managed Bury, Barnsley, Mansfield and Swindon in the Football League, guiding Barnsley to safety in the Championship in 2013 and Mansfield to the League Two play-off semi-finals last season. Left Mansfield in May.

Russell Slade

Slade has been in management for over 20 years, taking charge of clubs including Grimsby, Cardiff and Charlton. Has twice been named League One Manager of the Year and lost in three play-off finals. Left Grimsby in February 2018.

Paul Cox

Ronnie Moore

The former Halifax player guided Mansfield to promotion into the Football League in 2013 and has since managed Torquay, Barrow and Guiseley. Left Guiseley February 2018.

Martin Allen

Allen has managed Leicester, Brentford and Notts County among many others during his managerial career, winning promotions with Gillingham and Barnet. Left Chesterfield in December last year.

READ MORE: FC Halifax Town have wasted no time in their search for Jamie Fullarton’s successor and are already inviting applications.



READ MORE: FC Halifax Town: Shaymen announce departure of manager Fullarton

David Flitcroft

Russell Slade

Paul Cox