FC Halifax Town: Wild fears injured defender Duckworth could be out for the season

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild thinks it is unlikely defender Michael Duckworth will play again this season after suffering a dislocated shoulder in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Halesowen.

The defender sustained the injury after landing awkwardly during a tackle, and was taken to hospital straight after the game.

"He's had a scan, and he's now got to see the consultant, but it looks like it'll need an operation in the coming weeks," Wild said.

"But that needs to be something for when he sees the consultant this week and we'll take it from there."

"When asked if he thought he would see him back before the end of the season, Wild said: "I think it's highly unlikely."

Captain Matty Brown has missed Town's last four games with an ankle problem.

"Browny's trained and he's in contention for the weekend, as long as he can prove his sharpness to me," Wild said.

The Town boss says he will not be rushing into the transfer market in light of Duckworth's injury.

"There'll be no knee-jerk reaction over bringing people in at the moment, I don't think it's needed," he said.

"We'll bring them in as and when we feel we need them."

Wild also confirmed midfielder Jack Earing, who is on loan at National League North side Farsley, also picked up an injury at the weekend.

"Unfortunately Jack got injured on Saturday, he's got a little knock, so he'll be assessed this week," Wild added.

"But he had started well and was getting game-time, but he's had a bit of a setback this week so we'll see how he goes with that."

Read more from the Town boss in Thursday's Halifax Courier.