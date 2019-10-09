FC Halifax Town: Wild “gutted” as captain Brown suffers injury blow

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says he is “gutted” that captain Matty Brown looks set to miss the next seven weeks with a hamstring injury.

Brown has not played for he club since limping off in the 2-1 win over Solihull at The Shay on August 31.

Actions from FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors, at The Shay, Halifax. Pictured is Matty Brown out injured

And the skipper has now suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

“Matty will be out until probably the end of November,” he said. “I’m gutted, obviously, but one thing I will say about Nathan (Clarke) and Josh Staunton is I think they’ve been excellent.

”Josh has got better every game. I’m not worried in the slightest, it is what it is, and one man’s misfortune is a chance for somebody else to try and prove themselves.”

Read more from Wild in Thursday’s Halifax Courier, plus Matty Brown’s captain’s column.