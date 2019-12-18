FC Halifax Town: Wild happy to have strength-in-depth ahead of busy festive period

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild feels he is in the best place he has been all season in terms of strength-in-depth.

With Jeff King expected to be Halifax’s only absentee for Saturday’s Shay clash with Notts County - the first of five games in 15 days for Town - Wild has some tough selection decisions to make, having left top-scorer Liam McAlinden and playmaker Cameron King on the bench, along with recent loan signing Shawn McCoulsky, in last Saturday’s 4-0 FA Trophy win over Wrexham.

Jack Redshaw scored twice in that game, and Wild was pleased with his contribution.

”Jack (Redshaw) did really well on Saturday. I know how good Jack Redshaw is and I know Jack Redshaw will score goals for us, what we’ve got to make sure is we keep producing the chances for him to score the goals that I know he can score,” Wild said. “He was a great addition, but then I look at the bench and McAlinden didn’t get on, Cam King was on there, so there’s 21 lads now pushing for 16 spots, 11 starting spots, and that’s good, that’s what we need, especially at this time of the year.

“We’ll need all the bodies with so many games in such a small space of time, we’re going to need that competition because I need players ready to go when I ask for them.”

On midfielder Jack Earing, who was made available for loan a few weeks ago, Wild said: “We’re hoping to get Jack out in the next couple of days. We’ve got a team that wants to take him and hopefully by the end of the week we’ll have resolved that.”

But Wild said there was no such move in the pipeline for Jacob Hanson, who had also been made available for loan.

Wild does not anticipate any additions to his squad until next month, adding: “I’ll probably stay with what we’ve got at the moment and then wait for January, when I might need to see what happens with other players.”

Read more from Wild in Thursday’s Halifax Courier.