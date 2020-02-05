FC Halifax Town: Wild happy with his lot for now

Town boss Pete Wild says he has no immediate plans to add to his squad.

The Shaymen manager has reshuffled his pack a little in recent weeks with the departure of striker Dayle Southwell and the arrival, on loan, of forward Devante Rodney.

But Wild says he is happy to stick with the players he has for now, and be patient.

“Nothing on the horizon,” he said. “There might be as we get closer to the registration deadline (on March 19).

“But I’m happy with what we’ve got at the moment. If and when we need to strengthen I’ll look to do so. “I’m talking to players, and teams, and agents, I talk to them every day, but I’ll wait until the time is right and make sure I get the right players to strengthen us for the run-in.”

When asked how many players he could afford to bring in with his remaining budget, Wild said: “One, if I’m greedy two, depending on what money they want!

“We’ll see, but let’s just keep ticking over and I’ll strengthen when it’s appropriate.”

