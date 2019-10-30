FC Halifax Town: Wild hopeful of adding to his squad before Saturday

Town boss Pete Wild is hoping to add another player to his squad in time for Saturday's Shay clash with Torquay.

The Shaymen go into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 win at Sutton, which lifted them back up to second in the National League.

Wild said he was close to sealing a loan deal for a player, which eventually fell through, but is hopeful of adding another player to his squad on a short-term contract.

"It's been frustrating," said the Town boss. "I spent all since Saturday evening on the coach home and all through Monday working on potential targets.

"I had one two-thirds of the way done, and then he didn't want to come.

"I had the deal agreed with the club and the bloke didn't want to come, so that was frustrating.

"But that's football and I'll keep working hard on who I need to get in.

"I've got numerous targets. Me and the chairman sat down on Monday about what we want to do.

"The fans have got to be patient because it's not a case of 'we're going to do this and it'll happen tomorrow'.

"We know who we want, we'll chase them down. Fingers crossed we'll have one more body in for Saturday.

"That just needs rubber stamping, but hopefully we'll have another experienced body in the building for Saturday."

When asked what position in the team he was looking to strengthen, Wild said: "To increase our goal tally, our forward line, that's obvious.

"I was looking at a centre-half but I'm going to stick on that one and concentrate on my forward line.

"If the lad comes off that I want, he's a number 10, so while Cam (King) is getting over his illness he'll give us another body in that position."

