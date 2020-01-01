FC Halifax Town: Wild hopeful over contract extensions for Town trio

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says he hopes to extend the contracts of three members of his squad this week.

Wild did not reveal the identities of the trio, but confirmed there were three players in the Town squad whose contracts are due to expire, and is hopeful of agreeing new deals to the end of the season with them this week.

“We’d like to think by the end of the week we’ll have them nailed down,” he said.

“We want to try and nail down what we’ve got, we want to try and make sure that’s done quickly.

“The next 24, 48 hours are big for me.

“But then people do become available in January, I’ve had some interesting conversations with agents, and there’s some interesting players becoming available.” “e’ve got what we’ve got and let’s try and nail down the ones we’ve got first, and if we can’t do that I’m ready with suitable replacements.”

Wild said loanee Shawn McCoulsky’s loan will expire after Saturday’s trip to Barnet.

As for Town players out on loan, Wild said midfielder Jack Earing and striker Datyle Southwell were both getting game time at National League North sides Spennymoor and Boston respectively.

“Jack’s there until January 18, he’s playing well, he’s getting minutes which is what he needs,” Wild said.

“Dayle started again today, so that’s more minutes for him. We need to have a think about what we’re going to do with that one because he’s had games called off and cup games where he hasn’t been able to play.”