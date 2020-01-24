FC Halifax Town: Wild is ready for “war of attrition” at Chorley

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild is expecting a “war of attrition” at bottom-side Chorley on Saturday.

The Shaymen go into the game with three wins and two draws from their last three matches, while Chorley, who have won only four league games all season, are without a win in nine.

But The Magpies have been boosted recently by the addition of veteran centre-back/midfielder Antony Kay on a free transfer, plus Oldham striker Kielen Adams, Grimsby forward Harry Cardwell and Fylde left-back Scott Duxbury all on loan.

Halifax took part in a behind-closed-doors game at Salford’s training ground this week, which manager Wild said was a useful exercise ahead of Saturday’s game.

“We had a training game against Salford on Tuesday and everybody looked sharp,” he said.

“Those who’ve not had as many minutes as they’d have wanted over the last few weeks have got some miles in their legs, which is really pleasing.

“We’re up to full strength, and we’re really looking forward to the game, but I’m under no illusions that we’re in for a tough encounter on Saturday.

“I think it’s going to be a war of attrition, we’re going to come up against a tough pitch and a team that really wants to do well.

“They’ve brought four new lads in, two of them experienced.”

Wild isn’t reading too much into Chorley’s league position or their season so far, and is mindful of how much they frustrated The Shaymen with a dogged defensive display in the 0-0 draw between the teams at The Shay in October.

“This league has thrown up so many random results this season that I don’t think you can read anything into form, or into how teams are doing,” Wild said.

“They’ve brought four new lads in and they’ve helped them get a draw last Saturday, and by all accounts, it should have been a win.

“Putting three past Aldershot at home is no mean feat.

“I expect them to be tough to play against, tough to beat, but with the lads they’ve brought in, I expect them to probably want to hurt us more. “I remember being very frustrated after the game at home, and I know they will want to turn us over, and they’ll be doing everything they can to do that.

“So we’ve got to be ready on Saturday for what is going to be a tough, tough test down there.

“We can’t be half-a-yard off it, otherwise we’ll get punished.”

Wild said Liam Nolan and Jacob Hanson played 60 minutes against Salford and will be in contention for Saturday after their recent injuries.

The Town boss also confirmed Jack Earing played the full game against Salford after his loan at Spennymoor came to an end at the weekend.

“Confidence is high, and I’m pleased it is,” added the Town boss, “but confidence can’t turn to arrogance because as soon as that happens, we’re back to square one because we get knocked off our pedestal.

“We just want to keep approaching each game as it comes, keep our heads down and work as hard as we can every week because that’s the only way we’ll stay where we are.

“We need a little bit of luck along the way, but it’s really important we keep working as hard as we can and we keep being tough to play against.”

Halifax’s 5-2 win over Maidenhead last Saturday was Wild’s 50th game as a manager, including two spells as caretaker-boss at Oldham last season.

“I feel like I’ve learned a hell of a lot, I feel like I’ve got a hell of a lot to learn,” said Wild, who has won 22, drawn 10 and lost 18 matches.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. I keep saying I never thought at this stage in my career I’d get a chance, but now I have, I’m determined to take it and me and Chris (Millington) be the best people we can be.

“Hopefully we can progress with whichever football club we’re at.”