FC Halifax Town: Wild issues injury update

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says forwards Jack Redshaw and Liam McAlinden could both be in contention to feature against Eastleigh on Saturday.

The pair missed last weekend's 0-0 draw at Woking through injury - Redshaw with a calf strain and McAlinden with a foot injury.

Pete Wild

Wild also said playmaker Cameron King is making good progress after his first game for a month at Woking.

Wild also confirmed Halifax had appealed the red card handed out to Nathan Clarke last Saturday, and were waiting to hear whether that had been successful.

The Shaymen are in West Riding County Cup action tonight in Leeds against Yorkshire Amateurs before hosting Eastleigh on Saturday.

There will be more from Wild in Thursday's Halifax Courier.