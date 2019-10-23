FC Halifax Town: Wild issues injury update ahead of top-of-the-table clash at Bromley

Pete Wild says playmaker Cameron King is rated as 50-50 for a return to action at Bromley on Saturday.

King missed Town’s FA Cup defeat against Harrogate last Saturday due to illness.

”Cameron King and Danny Williams are 50-50 for Saturday, so depending on how they are will help or hinder our formation and which way we go,” Wild said on his injured list.

”We’re not rushing Matty Brown because we need to get it right this time. We’re hoping he’ll be back by the end of November.

”But I’m not putting any pressure on him. I want him right this time so if that takes a little it longer then so be it.

”He’s an integral part of what we want to do here so it’s important that he’s back and firing.”

On winger Josh Macdonald, who is on loan at Whitley Bay, Wild said: “He is into the last week of his loan spell, his last game is Saturday. He’ll come back into contention but we’ll look what personnel we’ve got and take it from there.”

