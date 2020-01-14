FC Halifax Town: Wild pleased with home draw in FA Trophy

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says there will be no surprises whichever side The Shaymen end up playing in the third round of the FA Trophy.

Halifax will face either Halesowen Town or Maidenhead United at The Shay on Saturday, February 8 - with the two sides meeting in a replay at Maidenhead tonight (Tuesday) having drawn their first game 2-2 on Saturday.

The Shaymen booked their place in the third round with a 2-1 win at Torquay United at the weekend.

“It’s a decent draw for us, it’s nice to be at home,” said Wild.

“I know a lot about Halesowen because there’s a centre forward there that’s been brought to my attention, Montel Gibson. He’s done very well, so I know a lot about Halesowen.

“Obviously we know a lot about Maidenhead. It’s a decent home tie, which is great. “We’ve stayed away from the big boys and a couple of the big boys have drawn each other, which is even better. “We couldn’t have asked for a better draw after two real toughies.”