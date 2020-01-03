FC Halifax Town: Wild to assess fitness of his squad ahead of Barnet trip

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says he will assess the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s game at Barnet - their fifth in 15 days.

Wild has started with the same 11 for the last two matches - the 1-0 win over Chesterfield on Saturday, and Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Stockport.

But he admits the squad is tired ahead of the Barnet game.

“Josh Staunton and Charlie Cooper ran another 12 kilometres on Wednesday, that’s 24k in 36 hours (Wild said they also ran 12 kilometers against Chesterfield).

“But we’re going to have to look after them. If we can get through Saturday then I can get them recuperated and ready for Torquay.

“I’d like to think the fans have seen a reaction from them and a lot of effort in the last two games, and they’ve got their just rewards in my opinion.”

When asked if he feared the Barnet match would be one game too many for his squad, Wild said: “I’ll have to look at the squad, look at how people feel. I might shuffle a couple on Saturday, I might not.

“I need to sit down and speak to the players.”

Wild said he hoped full-back Michael Duckworth would be fit for the trip to Barnet after a hamstring injury, but that midfielder Liam Nolan still had another two or three weeks until he would be available due to his hamstring problem.

Wild said left-back Jerome Binnom-Williams missed the New Year’s Day game against Stockport due to illness, while right-back Jacob Hanson was struggling to shake off his calf injury and would require another week’s rehabilitation until he was fit.

Wild feels Town’s last two results have given them something to build on.

“I said if we were still amongst it after 30 games, we’re in with a right shout,” he said.

“There’s 28 gone and we’re a point off the play-offs. I think we’d all have taken that wouldn’t we, all things considered?

“We’re just going to keep our heads down, keep going, keep picking up points and see where that takes us in the coming weeks.”

Keep up to date with all the latest Shaymen news and interviews by joining our dedicated Facebook group.

Follow all the action from the Barnet v FC Halifax Town game on Saturday on our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.