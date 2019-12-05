FC Halifax Town: Wild wants intensity and aggression at Yeovil

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild wants his side to match Yeovil's intensity and aggression when they make the long trip south this weekend.

The Shaymen were without a game last Saturday, and like Yeovil, have drawn their last three games, the last of which was a 2-2 draw at Harrogate.

Pete Wild

Wild was impressed with Yeovil, who are two places above sixth-placed Halifax, when they beat Town 2-0 at The Shay in September, and is under no illusions his side must show the right attitude at Huish Park.

"I think they are one of the better sides we've played this year, they were big, strong, aggressive, and they ran all over us," said Wild.

"We've learned from that. They've had a lot of ins and outs, and they're going through a sticky spell at the moment.

"It makes for an interesting contest, but first and foremost, we're going to have to match their intensity and their aggression. If we do that, we've got a chance."

When asked if he would like a repeat performance from the impressive display at Harrogate last time out, Wild said: "Yeah, more of the same please. We're unbeaten in three, we've been away to two of the play-off contenders, so we need more of that intensity, more work-rate, more aggression, and if we do that, we'll match Yeovil, and it makes it an even contest, and then the better footballing side on the day will win the game."

Wild feels Town have given themselves a platform to build on in their last three outings, drawing 0-0 at Woking, 1-1 with Eastleigh and 2-2 at Harrogate.

"We've been away to two play-off contenders and done well," he said. "In my eyes we were the better team against Harrogate, who again are a play-off contender.

"Three of the last four games have been against play-off contenders so if we can get a positive result at Yeovil we'll be getting back to where we were.

"For the first 25 against Eastleigh and certainly for at last 70 against Harrogate we were back to where we were two months ago.

"If we can rekindle that form again on Saturday we'll have a really good chance."

The Shaymen have one win in their last nine matches, but Wild said that statistic doesn't tell the true story.

"There's four draws within that, and one win, so it's not as though we're getting pumped every week," he said.

"Yes it's one win in nine but you've had four or five positive results in that nine, and we're still in and around where we want to be.

"I'm glass-half-full more than glass-half-empty, and I'm really pleased with the last three performances."

Wild said striker Jack Redshaw came through training on Tuesday and would be back with the rest of the squad on Thursday.

Defender Nathan Clarke serves the last of his three-game suspension this weekend.

When asked if there would be any ins or outs before Saturday, Wild said: "We're hoping for a bit of movement, we've got one teed up to go out and one teed up to come in, so by the end of the week we should have more on that."