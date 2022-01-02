FC Halifax Town: Wild won't rush into any decisions over possible additions to his squad

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

When asked if there could be any new signings on the horizon, Wild said: "We wanted to try and get through Grimsby on Monday.

"We've obviously been talking about it and looking at what we need to do.

"Newby (leaving) was a bit of a shock to us because we didn't think that was going to happen.

"I just want to get through Monday and then have a real sit down and make some decisions.

"You never know, I've had a couple of players come out of the woodwork this week that I never thought would be available (to sign) so I just want to make sure that I see the whole market before we start making any decisions."

Striker Matty Stenson was back on the bench at Chesterfield on Tuesday, having been out for over a year through injury.

"It's fantastic, I'm really pleased for him, I'd have loved to have got him on," Wild said.

"I nearly put him on but I didn't in the end, but it's just great to have him back.

"The lad's worked ever so hard to get himself into this position, and hopefully now he can be rewarded with what a good player we saw when we signed him."

But fellow striker Gerry McDonagh is set for a spell on the sidelines.

"Gez has done his ankle unfortunately, so he'll be out for about four to six weeks, which is frustrating because he was doing well at Kettering," Wild said.

"But it's the next man up now and we keep going."

Wild isn't ruling out the possibility of midfielder Elliot Newby returning to the club after he was recalled a week early by Stockport County.

"Unfortunately we were trying to renew it, and we thought we'd done it, thought we'd cracked it and then at the last minute the Stockport manager's got involved, and for obvious reasons has recalled him because the team above them is doing well," Wild said.