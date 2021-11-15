FC Halifax Town winger enjoys winning start after joining Buxton FC on loan

FC Halifax Town news

The 20-year-old former Huddersfield Town player made his first appearance for Buxton in Saturday's 3-0 win over Hyde United.

Tear came on as a second-half substitute to help Buxton claim the three points that puts them second in the Premier Division table.

Tear signed for Halifax at the start of the 2020/21 season from Huddersfield Town. Has previously had a loan spell with Gateshead and was Huddersfield Town’s Academy Player of The Year in 2018.