FC Halifax Town winger enjoys winning start after joining Buxton FC on loan
FC Halifax Town winger Dom Tear has joined Northern Premier League side Buxton FC on a month's loan.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 9:19 am
Updated
Monday, 15th November 2021, 9:20 am
The 20-year-old former Huddersfield Town player made his first appearance for Buxton in Saturday's 3-0 win over Hyde United.
Tear came on as a second-half substitute to help Buxton claim the three points that puts them second in the Premier Division table.
Tear signed for Halifax at the start of the 2020/21 season from Huddersfield Town. Has previously had a loan spell with Gateshead and was Huddersfield Town’s Academy Player of The Year in 2018.
