FC Halifax Town: Winger Kosylo joins fellow National League side Fylde

FC Halifax Town winger Matty Kosylo has joined fellow National League club AFC Fylde on a two-year deal.

Kosylo joined Halifax from Nantwich in 2016, after catching the eye playing against The Shaymen in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

Matty Kosylo thanks fans at the last home game of the season, FC Halifax Town v Wrexham, at the Shay, Halifax

Since then, he has produced some dazzling displays during three seasons at The Shay, scoring 31 goals in that time and helping the club earn promotion to the fifth tier in 2017.

Fylde lost in the National League play-off final to Salford last season, but recovered to beat Leyton Orient in the FA Trophy final.