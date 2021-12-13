FC Halifax Town winger Tear extends loan at Buxton FC after scoring for leaders
FC Halifax Town's Dom Tear will remain on loan at Buxton FC for another month after impressing at the Pitching-In Northern Premier League side.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 9:19 am
The 22-year-old was on target in Buxton FC' s 3-0 home win over Ashton United on Saturday - a result that keeps Buxton top of the Premier Division table.
Tear has scored twice in three appearances for Buxton and Halifax manager Pete Wild said: "Dom's contract's up in January so we need to have a sit down with Dom and discuss what we do."