The 22-year-old was on target in Buxton FC ' s 3-0 home win over Ashton United on Saturday - a result that keeps Buxton top of the Premier Division table.

Tear has scored twice in three appearances for Buxton and Halifax manager Pete Wild said: "Dom's contract's up in January so we need to have a sit down with Dom and discuss what we do."