FC Halifax Town: Winger Tear leaves The Shaymen

Tear joined Town at the start of the 2020-21 season from Huddersfield Town but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

He played 10 times in the league last season for Halifax, but featured only once this season, as a substitute against Barnet in October, and has been on loan at Blyth Spartans and Buxton.