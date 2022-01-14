FC Halifax Town: Winger Tear leaves The Shaymen
FC Halifax Town winger Dom Tear has left the club, it has been announced.
Tear joined Town at the start of the 2020-21 season from Huddersfield Town but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by.
He played 10 times in the league last season for Halifax, but featured only once this season, as a substitute against Barnet in October, and has been on loan at Blyth Spartans and Buxton.