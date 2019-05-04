FC Halifax Town: Wingers Tomlinson and Preston among those to leave The Shay

FC Halifax Town have announced that wingers Ben Tomlinson and Jordan Preston are among the players who will not be offered new contracts.

Others to leave the club following the end of the season are fellow winger Sanmi Odelusi, midfielder James Berrett and back-up goalkeeper Shaun Rowley.

Tomlinson is the longest-serving of the players, having been at the club for two seasons, while Preston joined from Gateshead last summer.

Tomlinson scored twice in 19 appearances this season, while Preston scored four times in 43 games.

Odelusi failed to score in 19 games, while Halifax-born Berrett also failed to find the net in 28 appearances during the campaign.

Rowley didn't make a senior appearance in his season at the club after joining from Shrewsbury last summer.

In a statement, the club said: "Now the season has come to a close, we felt it timely to update our supporters on the current squad position. The following players will not be offered new contracts with us for the 2019-20 season - Sanmi Odelusi, Ben Tomlinson, James Berrett, Jordan Preston, Shaun Rowley.

"They leave the club with our very best wishes and we thank them for their efforts during the campaign.

"All our loan players will return to their parent club, again we thank them for their contribution.

"There will be further playing squad announcements over the next few days and weeks."

It is thought the departures announced by Town leave Nathan Clarke, Michael Duckworth, Ryan Sellers, Sam Johnson, Matty Kosylo and Jonathan Edwards as Town's out-of-contract players whose futures are yet to be decided.