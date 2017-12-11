Aldershot 0-1 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the Fans Panel verdict after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 win at Aldershot on Saturday.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Jake Hibbs - had a great game and was full of energy. The whole team worked hard on the day making Aldershot look poor. Where has Jake Hibbs been for the last 12 months?

Moment of the match - 39th minute - the Aldershot goalkeeper made a right mess of an easy clearance gifting Scott McManus the winner.

Moan of the match - even with the team winning some ‘fans’ are still more interested in changing the manager than backing the team.

Kit Walton

Man of the match – Everyone did their job today, and Connor Oliver was no exception. Sometimes he seems a bit of a wimp, but today he tackled well – as did his midfield partners Hibbs and Collins. This resulted in us winning plenty of ball inside our opponents’ half, and putting pressure on them.

Moment of the match – The full time whistle. We had kept a clean sheet for the first time ever (or so it seemed) and scored a goal, albeit a rather fortunate one.

Moan of the match – Aldershot were the best team I have seen this season when they played at the Shay on the season’s opening day. Today they never showed, although Town deserve credit for not letting them play. It may seem strange that my moan is about Aldershot’s performance, but I’m certainly not going to criticise the Shaymen this week.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Matty Brown stood out in a solid defence, they rarely let Aldershot within sight of goal. An impressive performance led by a strong captain.

Moment of the match - When you are having such a bad run, it’s not often you are gifted a goal from a howler by their keeper. Credit to Macca who was so cool putting it in the back of the net.

Moan of the match - When it’s your best performance for months and you come away with three points it’s hard to find a moan, however the security that sent our fans to sit with the home fans and then stood in front of me so I couldn’t see the goal were quite annoying.