Aldershot v FC Halifax Town: Preview

FC Halifax Town face a tough task in ending their 12-game winless run when they travel to high-flying Aldershot on Saturday (3pm).

Aldershot have won four of their last five games and sit fourth in the National League table.

The Shots are the joint-highest scorers in the division and have not conceded a goal in six-and-a-half hours of football. The last goal they conceded was Danny Rowe’s effort for Fylde on November 11.

Halifax have kept only one clean sheet in their last 10 games and have conceded 15 goals in their last six outings.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnson and defender Scott McManus are both available after missing the last match through suspension.

Striker Tom Denton (pictured) will miss the game with a one-game suspension, while Josh Macdonald is also expected to be out after manager Billy Heath said the winger had sustained a hamstring injury against Barrow last Saturday.

Nathan Hotte, Martin Riley, Michael Duckworth, Matty Kosylo and Dion Charles are all expected absentees, while Danny Clarke is doubtful with a knee injury.

Connor Oliver may be involved despite carrying a knock, while Ben Tomlinson is a doubt after being forced off against Barrow, a game which he started, like Clarke, while not 100 per cent fit.

Manager Gary Waddock returned as manager in May last year and led them to fifth in the table, having previously guided the club into the Football League in 2008.

Goalkeeper Jake Cole played 50 games for The Cards last season, and made the most saves of any goalkeeper in the National League.

Aldershot beat Halifax 2-0 at The Shay back on the opening day of the season.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Macclesfield v Wrexham

Barrow v Dag & Red

Maidenhead v Maidstone

Chester v Solihull M

Tranmere v Torquay

Aldershot v Halifax

Dover v Hartlepool

Boreham W v AFC Fylde

Leyton Orient v Sutton Utd

Gateshead v Woking

Ebbsfleet v Guiseley

Eastleigh v Bromley