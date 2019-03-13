Barnet 1-1 FC Halifax Town: We were worthy of the draw, says Fullarton

Town boss Jamie Fullarton felt a draw was a fair result after Devante Rodney’s equaliser earned a share of the spoils at Barnet.

Wes Fonguck had given the hosts the lead in the first-half, but Halifax fought back to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

When asked if he thought the result was fair, Fullarton said: “Yeah I think overall. First-half, although we didn’t perform as well as we have done recently, you’ve got to put it into context.

“We’re away from home against a team that has played reasonably well, they have a style where they prodded and probed.

“But how we work as a ream, although we didn’t in possession play as well as we have been and we put ourselves under a bit of pressure in terms of how cheaply we gave the ball away, it still took a wickedly-deflected shot to breach us.

“I think that’s reflective of what we are.

“We had a discussion at half-time. We look at half-time as ‘can we help the players put the game-plan into play better by pone or two areas we’ve spotted’?

“Credit to the players second-half, I thought we had momentum, and even with two enforced substitutions, which impacted us.

“Second-half, on how we performed and we affected the home team in possession, resulted in us getting a worthy draw.

“To take four points against a team like Barnet, it’s credible.

“And when we score a goal like we did - you work hours upon hours with the players on the training field on that exact picture. And today we get a point out of it happening, and that’s why we do all those hours of work.

“It was fantastic to see it going in the net.”

Fullarton said Matty Kosylo and Manny Duku both went off injured in the second-half, but said it was too early to confirm the extent of their injuries.

“Whilst (Barnet) are at home, they’ll be disappointed (not to win) because they took a 1-0 lead,” Fullarton said.

“But the goal against us, it took a huge deflection, and there weren’t many more (shots) after that.

“They’re good in possession, they’re a possession-based team, and although we gave it away cheaply, we still had flashes in the first-half where we looked threatening, and created those half-chances where we just lacked that little bit of quality.

“They grew into the game in the first-half, but with the ascendancy we gained once we scored, we believed we were going to win the game.

“The two enforced changes will always disrupt what you’re trying to do, but it showed the flexibility and adaptability of the group, that we managed to change personnel and shape.

“That shows the hours they spend having their ears bashed on a daily basis in training has benefited us tonight, because we’ve come to a difficult place, and been 1-0 down, and come away with a well-deserved point.”

Rodney scored his second in as many games for Town, and Fullarton agrees the Salford loanee has made a difference to the Halifax attack.

“Yeah he has, but that’s why you bring players in,” Fullarton added.

“The greatest attribute he has, he listens, takes (things) on board and tries to do what I’m asking of him.

“As long as he continues to get success from it, human nature says he’ll continue to listen and believe, so long may that continue.”