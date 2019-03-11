Barnet v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town could move up to 11th in the National League if they beat Barnet on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Town face The Bees for the second time in eight days, after beating them 3-0 at The Shay thanks to goals from loanees Devante Rodney (pictured), James Ferry and Manny Duku.

Duku scored three goals in six league appearances for Barnet earlier this season.

Barnet striker Shaquile Coulthirst, who missed a penalty at The Shay last week, will miss the match through suspension after being sent-off in their 2-1 defeat at Gateshead on Saturday.

Barnet were 1-0 up at half-time in that game, but conceded twice after the interval to ensure they remain five points above the drop zone, although they have played four games less.

Halifax’s James Berrett will serve the last of his three-game ban at Barnet.

The Bees have won only once in the league in 2019, while only Maidstone and Braintree have lost more home league games.

Only Aldershot have scored fewer away league goals than Halifax, but The Shaymen have won their previous two away matches, and have kept clean sheets in three of their last four away league games.

Halifax have won three of their last four matches and are unbeaten in five, while Barnet have lost three of their last four.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Hartlepool United

Aldershot Town v Leyton Orient

Barnet v FC Halifax Town

Bromley v Chesterfield

Dover Athletic v Boreham Wood

Eastleigh v Maidstone United

Ebbsfleet United v Maidenhead United

Havant & Waterlooville v Dagenham & Redbridge

Solihull Moors v Gateshead

Sutton United v Braintree Town

Wrexham v Barrow