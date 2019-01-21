Barrow 0-0 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 0-0 draw at Barrow.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Maher for me, made a few very good slide tackles followed up by passes that set town going forward. Nobody really stood out.

Moment of the match - The disallowed goal for Kosylo in the first half. It looked to be a perfectly good goal, great through ball from King and a top chipped finish from Kosylo but sadly the linesman wrongly put his flag up.

Moan of the match - It was a shame Town didn’t score in the first half, Quigley had a header well saved and hit the post after nice build up play and Kosylo haha goal chalked off. The second half was an absolutely dreadful standard by both teams so if we could have been in front at half time I’ve no doubt it would’ve been three points.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Cameron King was our best player. The midfield has a much better balance since his return, although we were once again treated to a converted centre half attempting (and consistently failing) to make 30 yard passes.

Moment of the match - Matt Kosylo beat the goalie with a sublime finish, but was incorrectly called offside by the linesman. He also scored a second offside goal soon afterwards, but this time the decision was right. The first decision was awful, and it ultimately cost us the victory.

Moan of the match - Apart from the linesman’s mistake, I haven’t a lot to moan about this week. It was a solid performance, and while you always wish for better, at least it was another point gained.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Cameron King: He’s starting to make a massive difference to the team. When he plays, the ball is often played on the deck through midfield rather than just long balls from the back. He had a good game at Barrow.

Moment of the match - It has to be the linesman’s decision in the first half to flag Kosylo offside as he put the ball in the net. It didn’t look like a correct decision from where we were, what happened to giving the attacking team the benefit of doubt?

Moan of the match - Barrow were there for the taking, another opportunity was wasted to put good distance between the club and the bottom four. Sometimes a point away from home isn’t so great.