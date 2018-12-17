Barrow 1-2 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 2-1 win against Barrow in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - This week I’m going to give this to the whole team because they played their hearts out in appalling conditions. I’ve never seen rain like it for that length of time and the lads never gave up even though in the second half they were playing into gale force winds.

Moment of the match - Seeing Ben Tomlinson back on the pitch was a boost, he played well and was involved in the goal, even if accidentally. This away win may be a turning point in the season for the Shaymen.

Moan of the match - The usually reliable Sam Johnson made some strange decisions yesterday. Initially, in the second half, he was rolling the ball out to players but then for some reason started kicking it into the wind. It went nowhere and caused problems for the defence.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - A difficult one this week because every player did their bit for the team. If I was to pick one player it would be Sam Johnson. He had nothing to do in the first half but was really busy in the second. He made a few important saves late on in atrocious weather conditions.

Moment of the match - 88th minute. Ben Tomlinson scored the winner following good work by Edwards. It was a goal against the run of play but made our day.

Moan of the match - Barrow charging £18 for a FA Trophy first round game was scandalous. No wonder only 30 fans made the trip.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Many fans have long commented on our midfield being unbalanced. Two things happened at Barrow; firstly Josh Staunton was suspended, and secondly we brought in a “proper” midfielder on loan. Niall Maher loved it. He revelled in the space it allowed him, and played superbly in the blustery conditions. What a shame it’s cost us so many points before it was sorted out.

Moment of the match - 52 minutes in, and we see Ben Tomlinson’s long awaited return from injury. We’ve certainly missed him, and it was nice to see he’s lost none of his enthusiasm. His delight at scoring the winning goal was a picture!

Moan of the match - Simple. The weather conditions. The ground staff must have worked tremendously hard to get this game on, and both sets of players should be commended for making it a decent game to watch.