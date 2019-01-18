Barrow v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town can make it a hat-trick of wins over Barrow this season if they are victorious on Saturday (3pm).

The Shaymen beat Barrow 2-0 at The Shay in August, with goals from Dayle Southwell and Matty Brown, and then again in the FA Trophy last month thanks to goals by Matty Brown and Ben Tomlinson.

Only Havant and Waterlooville, Aldershot and Chesterfield have won fewer away games in the league than Halifax, while only Wrexham, Barnet and Aldershot have scored fewer away league goals.

Barrow boss Ian Evatt won the manager of the month award in December - a month in which they won four and drew one of their five league games.

Their only defeat that month was against Halifax in the FA Trophy, which is only their second loss in their last 10 matches, the other one coming in their previous outing at Havant and Waterlooville two weeks ago.

Halifax have won one, lost one and drawn four of their last six games. The Shaymen could move up to 14th if they win and other results go their way.

Ben Tomlinson is back in training for The Shaymen, and could be in line to feature, while Barrow will be without Brian Wilson through injury and Kyle Jameson through suspension, while influential midfielder Kemy Agustien is no longer at the club after his short-term contract expired.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Harrogate Town v Hartlepool United

AFC Fylde v Wrexham

Aldershot Town v Chesterfield

Barrow v FC Halifax Town

Boreham Wood v Havant & Waterlooville

Braintree Town v Barnet

Dover Athletic v Bromley

Eastleigh v Sutton United

Ebbsfleet United v Leyton Orient

Maidenhead United v Solihull Moors

Maidstone United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Salford City v Gateshead