Bradford sack former Town midfielder Collins as boss after just six league games

Former Halifax midfielder Michael Collins has been sacked as Bradford City’s head coach after just 77 days and six league games in charge.

Collins made 22 league appearances for The Shaymen in the second-half of last season before leaving in the summer to take up the role as Bradford’s head coach on a three-year contract.

He had previously been Bradford’s under 18’s coach.

In a statement on the club’s website, Bradford chairman Edin Rahic said; “Stefan (Rupp) and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Michael for the work he has done for the club.

“The decision is based on an unsatisfactory start to the season and performances not being good enough. We anticipated a much better start and the results have not matched expectations.

“We have acted swiftly to appoint a new head coach who we believe will take us towards achieving our goals this season and beyond.

“We care massively about this football club and believe this decision has been made at the right time, with everything very much to play for.

“We are now looking forward to naming our new head coach and moving forward, together, in a positive manner.”

Collins’ successor will be revealed tomorrow (Tuesday).