Braintree 0-2 Halifax: Fans Panel’s verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 2-0 win at Braintree.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Ben Tomlinson. Ben took nine corners for the Shaymen. At least eight of the we’re wizzed in with speed and accuracy. The second goal was scored from one of his corners too. Ben is full of energy and a real asset to the team.

Moment of the match - With the score goalless, Sam Johnson tipped over a sliced defensive clearance from close range. If that had gone in, who knows what the result would have been. It was his only contribution of the day but an important one.

Moan of the match - Nothing to moan about really. On another day the Shaymen could easily have won by six. The Braintree goalkeeper had a great game and kept the score respectable.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Ryan Sellars certainly made a difference and his long throw is like having lots of extra corners, reminded me of Rory Delap.

Moment of the match - Sam Johnson’s excellent save from Matty Brown’s sliced clearance kept the playing field level. Had we gone behind the game could have been very different.

Moan of the match - Only moan is the lack of facilities at the ground but really pleased with the performance today.