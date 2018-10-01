Bromley 2-2 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 2-2 draw at Bromley.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - The standout performance this week came from left back Ryan Sellers. He is proving to be a real find, and fits into our formation very well.

Moment of the match - Bromley’s second goal was a belter, but came about because Lenighan put a simple pass into touch and Johnson punched a ball he should have caught. Give teams the chance, and they will punish you.

Moan of the match - Bromley are a poor side with more injury problems than ourselves. They should have been put to the sword, but we continue to select three players who have proved time and again that they are simply not good enough. However well the other eight play, they’re going to struggle. No complaints over the work rate and organisation, though - very impressive!

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Nathan Clarke. There weren’t many players that really stood out on Saturday but Nathan showed some real leadership in the back four. Whilst Bromley we’re celebrating going 2-1 up late on, you could see Nathan Clarke getting stuck into the team telling them a defeat wasn’t good enough.

Moment of the match - 92nd minute. An injury time equaliser from Jordan Preston was the minimum the team needed from the game. Bromley were poor, a defeat would have been a disaster.

Moan of the match - The team gave away a really sloppy first half penalty despite starting the game really well. In the end a point was rescued at the death but three points were there for the taking. Must do better!

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - I was undecided between Lennigan and Sellars until near the end as both played well and made a difference to the game. After his goal line clearance I’ve gone with my long throw specialist Ryan Sellars.

Moment of the match - Jordan Preston’s injury time equaliser brought delight to the travelling fans and made the nearly 480 mile round trip worth it.

Moan of the match - I’ve no idea what Fullerton sees in Edwards as he hasn’t scored in ages, we then sign a striker and he’s left sat on the bench.