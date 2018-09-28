Bromley v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town will aim to get back to winning ways when they viit Bromley on Saturday (3pm).

Halifax sit 10th in the National League after 13 games, four points off a play-off place.

Jamie Fullarton’s team are without a win in six, drawing four, although five of those games have been against sides above them in the table, and have included creditable draws with table-toppers Leyton Orient and high-flying Wrexham.

They have also taken a point against Sutton and Fylde, who both finished in the play-offs last season.

Town will welcome back winger Matty Kosylo (pictured) from suspension at Bromley, but will be without captain Matty Brown.

Recently injured duo Michael Duckworth and Josh Staunton returned to the bench against Fylde on Tuesday but are not thought to be back to full fitness yet.

Bromley ended a run of four straight defeats by winning 2-1 at Ebbsfleet in midweek.

Only Havant and Waterlooville and Dover have conceded more goals in the division than Bromley, who have only won three of their 13 games this term.

The hosts will be without the suspended Adam Mekki, who was sent-off in their 2-0 home defeat to Salford on September 15.

Striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, who is on loan from Colchester, is Bromley’s top-scorer with five goals, and has scored in each of their three wins this season.

Manager Neil Smith has done a superb job at the club, achieving two top-ten finishes with Bromley since being appointed, and was on the losing side in last season’s FA Trophy final.

Captain Jack Holland is a fans’ favourite at Bromley and had a superb campaign last season, in which he scored seven goals. His leadership and influence will be crucial if Bromley are to enjoy another successful season after losing some key players over the summer.

Halifax lost 3-0 on their last visit to Bromley in January.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Braintree Town

Boreham Wood v Harrogate Town

Bromley v FC Halifax Town

Dagenham & Redbridge v Ebbsfleet United

Dover Athletic v Barrow

Gateshead v Eastleigh

Hartlepool United v Aldershot Town

Havant & Waterlooville v Solihull Moors

Leyton Orient v Sutton United

Maidenhead United v Salford City

Maidstone United v Chesterfield

Wrexham v Barnet