Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town could extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone to eight points with a win at Chesterfield on Saturday (3pm).

If Chesterfield win, then the gap between them and Halifax would be just two points. And with Maidstone, the team just outside the bottom four, facing a tough game against promotion-chasing Fylde, The Spireites will be aware than three points could lift them out of the drop zone.

Strikers Scott Boden and top-scorer Tom Denton could both feature against their old club, with Boden in-line to make his Chesterfield debut after joining from fellow National League side Gateshead.

Chesterfield were among the favourites for promotion at the start of the season, but have suffered a nightmare campaign and are languishing in 21st place, with only five wins from 30 league matches.

Chesterfield come into the game off the back of a 2-0 loss at home to Brackley in FA Trophy - in a game for which manager John Sheridan made four changes - and have drawn four out of their last five league games.

Halifax recorded a good 0-0 draw with Salford two weeks ago in a match they should have won, and should be refreshed after having no fixture last weekend.

Town have only scored in one of their last five games - and have gone four-and-a-half hours without finding the net - but have kept three clean sheets in their last five games and have not conceded a goal in the league in just under six hours.

The two sides drew 1-1 at The Shay in October, with Matty Kosylo scoring for Halifax and Denton equalising for Chesterfield.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Aldershot Town v Eastleigh

Barnet v Sutton United

Barrow v Bromley

Braintree Town v Salford City

Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town

Dover Athletic v Harrogate Town

Ebbsfleet United v Solihull Moors

Gateshead v Havant & Waterlooville

Hartlepool United v Leyton Orient

Maidenhead United v Boreham Wood

Maidstone United v AFC Fylde

Wrexham v Dagenham & Redbridge