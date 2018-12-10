Dagenham and Redbridge 1-1 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-1 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Nathan Clarke, both Clarke and Brown had good games but the award goes to Clarke as he scored the equaliser too.

Moment of the match - Clarke’s equaliser on 80 minutes made our day. We’ve not had much to cheer on the road this season so winning a point with only 10 men was great fun.

Moan of the match - The officials were shocking. I can understand the red card for Staunton but the referee was card happy whilst the fourth official allowed Dagenham to make four substitutions.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Jacob Hanson was again most impressive, tackling and passing well and even managing to get forward now and again. To be fair, the defence did extremely well considering we were a man short for most of the match.

Moment of the match - Josh Staunton getting sent off in the first half, during which we also had two bookings even though there really wasn’t a dangerous challenge to see! Normally, I would say we now have a chance to show how we can play without being lumbered with two centre halves in midfield. In reality it’s just a matter of which other defender we put there instead....

Moan of the match - Today we saw a new version of the “square pegs in round holes” philosophy, with Kosylo (who has played superbly as a central midfielder in the past) stuck out on the wing, while McLeod (who is an out-and-out winger) plays central midfield. Bill Shankly’s quote about football being a simple game applies here (please look it up)!

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Sellars had a cracking game, ran all over the pitch and took the corner that led to Clarke’s goal so he gets my vote.

Moment of the match - The fact that we were down to 10 men before the break certainly changed the game. It did look from where we were that Staunton got the ball and it certainly didn’t look like a red!

Moan of the match - Officials were very poor today (worse than the usual low standard) this meant we lost one of our stronger players for the entire second half and several clear fouls on our players weren’t given.