Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town will face a resurgent Dagenham and Redbridge side when they travel to the capital tomorrow (3.0).

The Daggers are on a red-hot run of six wins from their last seven games, including impressive victories over top-six sides Harrogate and Fylde.

On loan Gillingham striker Connor Wilkinson has netted four goals in his four appearances for Peter Taylor’s side, while Angelo Balanta has two goals in his seven games for the club since joining from Boreham Wood.

Dagenham have scored two or more goals in six of their last seven matches, while Halifax haven’t scored more than one goal in a game since their 2-2 draw at Bromley on September 29.

Only Aldershot have scored fewer away goals in the National League than Halifax’s eight.

The Shaymen’s only away league win this season came on the opening day of the season at Braintree, while they have scored only once in their last five away matches.

Halifax go into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to League One AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup second round, but can take some positives from the game.

Their last league outing was their 4-0 drubbing at Ebbsfleet the week before.

Town boss Jamie Fullarton said midfielder Cameron King would be assessed before Saturday’s match after being forced off in the Wimbledon defeat through injury.

Halifax beat Dagenham 2-1 back in August (pictured) with goals from Matty Kosylo and Jonathan Edwards.

Town’s last, and only, win at Dagenham came in April 2004 when Craig Midgley’s penalty sealed a 1-0 victory.

Town are five points above the relegation zone, and could slip down to 18th after Saturday’s game, but could also rise as high as 11th.

