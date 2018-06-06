Defender Maher signs new two-year deal at Shay

Defender Niall Maher has signed a new two-year contract with FC Halifax Town.

Maher becomes the latest player to commit his future to the club, after forward Ben Tomlinson agreed a one-year contract.

Maher joined Halifax in March from Telford and started nine games for them last season.

Town boss Jamie Fullarton said: “Niall was one of my first signings when I joined the club back in February and has demonstrated his quality with his contribution in every game, which I had no doubt he would.

“To have him commit to a two-year contract with the club is a major boost for the club and shows a real commitment and belief from him to want to be part of what the club are striving to achieve.”