Derbyshire police appeal for witnesses to crowd trouble at Chesterfield v Halifax clash

Derbyshire Police want to speak to any FC Halifax Town fans who witnessed the crowd trouble at Chesterfield’s Proact stadium on Saturday.

Following the final whistle at the Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town match, smoke canisters were thrown from amongst the away fans in the East Stand.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this, especially anyone with mobile phone footage.

Any information or footage should be reported to the Derbyshire Constabulary Football unit by calling 101, or by email to derbyshirefootballunit@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk.

You can also get in touch on Facebook by sending a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary, on Twitter via a direct message to their contact centre on @DerPolContact or on their website by completing the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Two people were detained prior to the incident, and are helping officers with their enquiries.