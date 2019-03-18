Dover 2-1 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 2-1 defeat at Dover on Saturday.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - It’s a difficult decision this week. The first half wasn’t great with only Rodney catching the eye for his enthusiasm. The second half was much better though with more cohesion all round. Kosylo had a bigger influence on the game than on Tuesday but overall, I’d give the award to Nathan Clarke.

Moment of the match - The first goal is really important. Dover scored with a clear handball in the build up, strangely missed by the officials. Moments like this change results.

Moan of the match - The Shaymen didn’t really start playing until they got a goal back with just 25 minutes or so remaining. The new loan signing Ryan Gondoh looked sharp when he came on late in the game. Perhaps if the change was made earlier it would have been a better result and much happier journey home.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Cameron King worked hard to try and push us forward in very difficult conditions. It can’t be easy when you’re in an overly-defensive formation, but he got things moving on a number of occasions.

Moment of the match - As usual, we gave the opposition complete freedom on the wings, and this week it cost us. At the time, I thought the second goal we conceded was a flicked header, but it now seems the ball floated in without being touched. Either way, we were wide open.

Moan of the match - Another southern referee who sees all our indiscretions as bookings, but not those of our opponents. Also disappointing were the poor shots from Kosylo (straight at the keeper) and Duku (wide). Both should have done better.